Breaking: Twitter Deletes Buhari’s ‘Threats’ Tweet

158 views | Francis Azuka | June 2, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet where he threatened to treat Nigerians “misbehaving” in “the language they understand” has been deleted by Microblogging platform, Twitter.
Buhari had in a tweet on Tuesday stated that his government will get “harder” on those hell-bent on destroying the country.
The president noted that those wanting to destroy his government will receive the shock of their lives as his administration will do everything possible to ensure they fail.
In the statement on twitter, Buhari averred that the sponsors and orchestrators of insecurity in the country are doing so because they want his administration to fail.
“I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.
“I received a briefing today from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on the series of attacks on their facilities nationwide. These attacks are totally unacceptable, and we will not allow those behind them to achieve their evil objectives.
“I have assured INEC that we will make available to them everything they need to operate efficiently, so that no one will say we don’t want to go, or that we want a third term. There will be no excuse for failure. We will meet all of INEC’s demands.
“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us. There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!
“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
The President’s Twitter account was reported by Nigerians who understood the last part of the thread as threats against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its military wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).
TNC gathered that social media users likened Buhari’s statement to that of the former United States President Donald Trump which earned the latter a permanent suspension.
In view of the widespread condemnation of the tweet, Twitter deleted the message on Wednesday, stating that the message by the Nigerian President violated its rules.
