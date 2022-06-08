BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC Presidential Primaries

After a long tortuous process of collation of delegates vote in the APC primaries, the long wait has come to an end; Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been declared winner of the tightly contested primaries after a convincing victory.

The APC primaries began with a climax in the announcement of senate president Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate for the party, an announcement which raised quite a storm in and outside the party and with the tempo being sustained all through the primaries till the end with intrigues of withdrawals and stepping downs by the contestants.

Below is a list of how the party delegates voted:

Dave Umahi — 38

Yahaya Bello — 47

Ogbonnaya Onu — 1

Ahmed Sani — 4

Rotimi Amaechi — 316

Tunde Bakare — 0

Yemi Osinbajo — 235

Ahmad Lawan — 152

Ben Ayade — 37

Tinubu – 1271