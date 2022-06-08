Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC Presidential Primaries

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

After a long tortuous process of collation of delegates vote in the APC primaries, the long wait has come to an end; Ahmed Bola Tinubu has been declared winner of the tightly contested primaries after a convincing victory.

The APC primaries began with a climax in the announcement of senate president Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate for the party, an announcement which raised quite a storm in and outside the party and with the tempo being sustained all through the primaries till the end with intrigues of withdrawals and stepping downs by the contestants.

Below is a list of how the party delegates voted:

Dave Umahi — 38

Yahaya Bello — 47

Ogbonnaya Onu — 1

Ahmed Sani — 4

Rotimi Amaechi — 316

Tunde Bakare — 0

Yemi Osinbajo — 235

Ahmad Lawan — 152

Ben Ayade — 37

Tinubu – 1271

 

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle