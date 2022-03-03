Thursday, March 3, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

BREAKING: The president has approved $8.5m For the Evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

Buhari

On Wednesday, March 2nd, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the release of 8.5 million dollars to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Ukraine starting from Thursday, March 3. The order was released during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held in Aso villa, Abuja.

According to Leadership report, the funds will be sent to the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

During the briefing, Minister Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk stated that the funds will be used to evacuate at least 5,000 citizens stranded in the European nation. While the Minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada disclosed that Air peace and Max Air airlines have been contracted to make available three aircrafts for the mission.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle