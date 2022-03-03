BREAKING: The president has approved $8.5m For the Evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

On Wednesday, March 2nd, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the release of 8.5 million dollars to facilitate the evacuation of Nigerians trapped in Ukraine starting from Thursday, March 3. The order was released during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held in Aso villa, Abuja.

According to Leadership report, the funds will be sent to the ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

During the briefing, Minister Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk stated that the funds will be used to evacuate at least 5,000 citizens stranded in the European nation. While the Minister of state for foreign affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada disclosed that Air peace and Max Air airlines have been contracted to make available three aircrafts for the mission.