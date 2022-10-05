Report just coming in states that terrorists have freed the 23 remaining captives of the Kaduna train attack.

This was disclosed by the Secretary of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee, Usman Yusuf.

Yusuf said that the hostages were released at about 4pm on Wednesday.

According to him, a committee secured and took the custody of the victims who were have been in the den of Boko Haram terrorists after being taken captive during an attack on a passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

More details shortly……