Breaking: Terrorists Attack Students in Zamfara College of Health Sciences and Technology, Abducts Five

A group of terrorists have invaded Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara state while abducting five students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe.

According to the reports, the terrorists attacked Tsafe town during the late hours of Tuesday.

An eye witness of the scene, confirmed that the five students who were mostly girls were abducted and this occurred the moment heavily armed men invaded their residence few kilometers away from the school campus.

He further expressed that the terrorists could not invade the main school campus as a result of the presence of the security personnel who were on guard.

A statement from the Zamfara state police command is yet to be made, as the case is being investigated.

