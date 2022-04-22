Breaking: Tanker Explosion in Lagos State, One dead

A tanker carrying petrol has reportedly exploded at Ajegunle Bust stop, along Lagos – Abeokuta expressway, claiming a life and destroying three vehicles in an instant.

The tanker was said to have overturned while attempting to enter a gas station by the express, thereby spilling its content on the roadway.

Southwest Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the life lost in the accident was a 15-year-old, Oluwatobi Lawal, who was preparing to seat for WAEC and JAMB examinations.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margeret Adeseye stated that they received the report of the fire at about 12:16 a.am, from a tanker meant to service one Ayinde Oil filling station at Ajegunle.

The statements reads:

‘’Unfortunately , a male adult was recovered and suspected dead, likewise three various brands of vehicles involved in the fire aside the tanker and shop.’’

According to Joseph Akinsanya, FRSC, Agbado Unit Commander, said the fire destroyed ten shops.

He also explained that the cause of the explosion was as a result of the leakage that spilled on the road.

He said:

‘’However, some of the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, Ota General Hospital, while the corpse had been deposited at Info General Hospital, Ogun,’’

Mr Akinsanya advised motorists to drive cautiously while obeying traffic rules and regulations to avoid gridlocks on the way.

It was the FRSC personnel and other agencies that carried out the rescue operation while the Lagos State Fire Service helped out in putting out the fire.

