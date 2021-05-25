Breaking: Suspected Suicide Bomber Blows Self Up In Ebonyi

179 views | Francis Azuka | May 25, 2021
An unidentified middle-aged man suspected to be a suicide bomber has been killed in an explosion in the Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.
According to Sahara Reporters, the incident occurred around 11.30am on Tuesday opposite Campus 2 of Amaizu/Amangbala primary school in Afikpo LGA of the state.
It was stated noted that a resident of the area, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity, said on hearing the sound of the explosion, residents of the area scampered for safety.
In the source’s words, the yet-to-be-identified man was carrying an explosive, which exploded and killed him instantly.
According to him, after a few minutes, the residents went to the scene of the incident and discovered the suspected suicide bomber in a pool of blood who was dead already.
It was gathered that the incident happened close to the Eke Market in Afikpo, which happens to be the biggest market in the area.
