The Supreme Court has granted permission to the Federal Government to file additional nine grounds in its appeal against the October 13, 2022 judgment by the Court of Appeal freeing detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

A five member panel of the court, led by Justice John Okoro, granted the request while ruling on a motion for leave moved on Thursday by lawyer to the Fed Govt, Tijani Gazali (SAN).

Meanwhile, the court equally granted leave to the Fed Govt to include the additional nine grounds as part of its amended notice of appeal dated 28th October 2022.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) informed the court about a couple of motions filed by his client, including one in which he is praying to be relocated to Kuje prison from his current place of detention in a facility owned by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ozekhome stated that Mr Kanu is not in good health condition and believes Kuje prison will make it easier for him to access medical care.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till May 11.