The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by former Minister of State for Education, Prof. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, seeking to invalidate the participation of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election.

In a judgement on Thursday, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the appeal by Nwajiuba and a group, the Rights for All International (RAI), was statute barred.

Justice John Okoro, who presided over the panel, dismissed the appeal after appellants’ lawyer applied to withdraw it.

Meanwhile, The appellants had, among others, urged the Supreme Court to void the primaries from which Tinubu emerged as APC’s candidate on grounds of alleged corruption.

Nwajiuba and RAI had lost at both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal in Abuja before approaching the Supreme Court, where they also lost on Thursday.