BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed a case that sought to bar the All Progressives Congress’s Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetima from participating in the February 25, 2023, presidential election because of multiple nominating. The Peoples Democratic Party had filed the lawsuit, and a 5-person panel chaired by Justice John Inyang Okoro decided it.

The PDP had contested the legality of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket for the 2023 presidential election in the lawsuit filed on July 28, 2022, claiming that Shettima’s selection as the running mate was in violation of Sections 29(1), 33, 35, and 84(1)(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 (as amended).

The case was brought forward to supreme court about Shettima allegedly nominated twice, according to the PDP, breaking the law by running for vice president and the Borno Central senatorial seat at the same time.

The former Vice President and the opposition party, the PDP, prayed to the court for an order nullifying their candidacy as well as an order ordering the INEC to remove their names from its list of nominated or sponsored candidates eligible to run in the election.

But on January 13, 2023, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the PDP’s lawsuit after hearing the case, calling the party a busy body for filing the lawsuit.

Angered by the trial court’s decision, the PDP went to the appellate court to request redress by having the decision thrown out.