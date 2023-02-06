The supreme court has declared the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as APC candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial election. The Senate President will be replacing Bashir Machina whose name was recognised by INEC and had earlier won at the appeal court.

It will be recalled that the Senate President’s hope of returning to the senate’s 10th assembly has been hanging on the edge after Bashir Machina clinched the APC ticket for Yobe North senatorial district. Senator Lawan was not able to contest in the primary election for the senate as he was involved in the presidential race in the party.

More Details Later…….