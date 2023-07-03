Path The News Chronicle » Sports » BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

BREAKING: Steven Gerrard Named Manager Of Saudi Pro League Side Al-Ettifaq

Steven Gerrard, a former player for both Liverpool and England, has been appointed manager of Saudi Arabian team Al Ettifaq.

The 43-year-old had declared in June that he would not be accepting an invitation to visit the nation to “look at a potential offer” despite having received one.

Since being fired as the manager of Aston Villa in October of last year, Gerrard has been unemployed.

Last season, Al Ettifaq finished 35 points behind Al Ittihad, the league champion, in seventh place among the 16 teams in the Saudi Pro League.

The News Chronicles has learned that Gerrard had hoped to land a job with either Leicester or Leeds, but after receiving no offers from the two recently relegated teams, he decided to accept Al Ettifaq’s offer.

This season, Al Ettifaq came in at seventh place in the Saudi Pro League, nine points above the relegation zone but a stunning 30 points adrift of a place in the Asian Champions League.

Al Ettifaq, who are not among the top performers in the Saudi Pro League, have been said to be interested in signing Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich.

Mane, though, turned down the opportunity to relocate to Saudi Arabia.

Both Swedish attacker Robin Quaison and former Napoli winger Amin Younes are currently signed with Al Ettifaq.

