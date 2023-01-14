Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Governor Soludo who made the demand during the APGA Campaign kick-off in Awka, specifically appealed to the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally.

Governor Soludo went further to assert that if the detained IPOB leader cannot be released unconditionally, he should be released to him saying he is ready to stand surety for him.

“I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him”

He went further, “We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South East. We must end insecurity in the South East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around.”

Governor Soludo promised to cater for Nnamdi Kanu and also offered to bring him to the authorities any time he is required