Former Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, has died at the age of 67 after being shot during a speech on Friday in Nara, Japan. He was the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister in the history of the country.

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot twice. Shinzo Abe had showed “no vital signs” after he was taken to hospital, an official report said earlier.

He was reportedly shot twice by an unidentified attacker who is now believed to have been apprehended and is in police custody, while the former Japanese prime minister was delivering a campaign speech.

World leaders had sent out well wishes when the news earlier broke out about the Ex-Prime Minister’s shooting, wishing him good recovery. Russia condemned the act as an act of cowardice, while China expressed shock at the event. Boris Johnson, UK’s outgoing Prime minister called it barbaric in a tweet from his twitter handle.