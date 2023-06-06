BREAKING: Senate Approves 20 Special Advisers For President Tinubu 

Adekunle Taofeek June 6, 2023 0
Tinubu Special advisers

BREAKING: Senate Approves 20 Special Advisers For President Tinubu 

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, The senate has hereby approved the request from President Tinubu for 20 Special Advisers.

After the letter was read, Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC – Sokoto East) moved that “the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C for the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.”

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
Trending
FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.

The senate president said “because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,”.

The Senate therefore granted accelerated consideration of the request and promptly approved it.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Court adjourns Atiku’s suit

Court adjourns Atiku’s suit over INEC’s refusal to release electoral documents 

Kunle Dada June 6, 2023 0
Plastic Waste Recovery

Anambra Govt Targets Greater Stakeholders’ Involvement in Waste Management with Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 6, 2023 0
World Entrepreneur Of The Year

Interswitch CEO And 48 Others Compete For ‘EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year’

Kings Nwachukwu June 6, 2023 0
Abidjan-Lagos Highway

Nigeria and Ghana Expediting Actions On Abidjan-Lagos Highway Construction

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh June 6, 2023 0
Kwara Govt reduces work days

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Kwara Govt reduces work days to three

Adekunle Taofeek June 6, 2023 0
Oborevwori funding legacy projects

We’ll continue funding legacy projects for prompt completion – Oborevwori 

Francis Francis June 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Nigerian Movies Of All Time

Esther Salami June 6, 2023 0
Court adjourns Atiku’s suit

Court adjourns Atiku’s suit over INEC’s refusal to release electoral documents 

Kunle Dada June 6, 2023 0
Plastic Waste Recovery

Anambra Govt Targets Greater Stakeholders’ Involvement in Waste Management with Plastic Waste Recovery Challenge

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 6, 2023 0
Tinubu Special advisers

BREAKING: Senate Approves 20 Special Advisers For President Tinubu 

Adekunle Taofeek June 6, 2023 0
Disabled Labourer

Idris Addulrahim- The Story of a Disabled Labourer

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze June 6, 2023 0