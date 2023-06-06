BREAKING: Senate Approves 20 Special Advisers For President Tinubu

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s request to appoint 20 Special Advisers.

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, The senate has hereby approved the request from President Tinubu for 20 Special Advisers.

After the letter was read, Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC – Sokoto East) moved that “the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C for the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.”

Trending FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.

The senate president said “because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,”.

The Senate therefore granted accelerated consideration of the request and promptly approved it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Share this post