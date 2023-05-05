Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president of Nigeria has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a UK court sitting in London having been found guilty of organ trafficking plot sometime in March this year.

The jury held that they conspired to bring a 21-year-old to London to exploit him for his kidney.

In the much awaited judgement which had drawn a lot of international attention and plea for leniency from notable global citizens and groups like former president Obasanjo and the ECOWAS commission, Ekweremadu was sentenced alongside his wife Beatrice and a medical doctor, Dr Obinna Obeta who got 4 years/6 months and 10 years jail sentence respectively .

In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not for financial or material reward.

It was the first time organ harvesting conspiracy charges had been brought under the UK’s 2015 Modern Slavery Act. The maximum sentence under the legislation is life imprisonment.

