BREAKING: US Consulate Staff Rescued

Two staff of the United States of America Consulate in Lagos, Nigeria who were part of the convoy attacked in Anambra on Tuesday, have been rescued by security forces.

The rescued staff are part of a US consulate team attacked along Atani/ Ossomala road in Ogbaru Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Two embassy staff were killed in the attack, including four policemen and a driver, bringing the casualty figure to seven.

Some of those killed were burnt in their vehicles, while two staff of the embassy were taken hostage by the hoodlums.

But the State Police Command, in a press statement released on Friday morning, said the kidnapped staff of the embassy were rescued on Friday morning.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga who revealed this in a press statement said: “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.”

No details of the rescue were however given, as to the location of the rescue or any other information on the state of health of the rescued victims.

Ikenga stated that operations are still ongoing and that further details will be communicated to journalists.

The attack on the officials had been condemned by the Nigerian government, Anambra State government, the Civil Society and several other institutions and individuals alike.

