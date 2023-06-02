BREAKING: President Tinubu Appoints Femi Gbajabiamila As Chief of Staff

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Femi Gbajabiamila is a lawyer by training and has served in the House of Representatives since 2003. He won the election for Speaker in 2019 and became the first House Speaker from the South West region in over 20 years. People recognize him for his strong leadership skills and his ability to build consensus.

Observers view Femi Gbajabiamila’s appointment as Chief of Staff as a reflection of Tinubu’s confidence in his abilities. It also indicates Tinubu’s intention to assemble a robust and seasoned team. Anticipations are that Gbajabiamila will play a pivotal role in the new administration, signifying a noteworthy advancement.

