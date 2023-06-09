BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Suspends CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Adekunle Taofeek June 9, 2023 0
Denies Weakening The Naira

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect.

This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

