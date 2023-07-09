BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Emerges New ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu’s emergence was announced at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The 63rd Ordinary Session Summit was the first engagement of the President within the African continent since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

More details later…

