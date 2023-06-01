Breaking: President Bola Tinubu Appoints Chief of Staff

Adekunle Taofeek June 1, 2023 0
President Bola Tinubu

Breaking: President Bola Tinubu Appoints Chief of Staff

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Femi Gbajabiamila, the departing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his chief of staff.

During the meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday morning, the President unveiled him as the brand-new chief of staff in the presence of the nation’s security chiefs.

Gbajabiamila would have to renounce his election to the House of Representatives for a sixth term since he has not yet received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

As the new Chief of Staff assumes their responsibilities, the expectations will be high. The individual will be entrusted with facilitating the President’s agenda, promoting transparency, and fostering collaboration among different sectors of the government.

Following a last meeting with stakeholders that concluded on Thursday morning at the Villa in Abuja, the president chose Gbajabiamila according to reports.

In conclusion, President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of a Chief of Staff marks an important milestone in his administration. This decision demonstrates his commitment to effective governance, ensuring that his office operates smoothly and efficiently. With the right individual in this crucial role, President Bola Tinubu aims to make significant strides in achieving his vision for the nation and serving the interests of the Nigerian people.

Adekunle Taofeek

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Anambra Chief Tax Collector Resigns Amidst Speculations of Clash of Interest, Underperformance

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0
presidential election tribunal

Kaduna State Governorship Tribunal Commences Sitting 

Kunle Dada June 1, 2023 0
Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

“I won’t Tolerate Working Against Each Other”, Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

Adekunle Taofeek June 1, 2023 0
Subsidy Removal

Subsidy Removal: Anambra CLOs Beg Oil Marketers to Revert to Old Price to End Citizens’ Sufferings

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0
Peter Obi Guinness Book

Peter Obi celebrates the Nigerian boy who made 5 Guinness Book of Records

TNC Reporter June 1, 2023 0
Shettima's Staff Appointments

MURIC Reacts To Shettima’s Staff Appointments

Adams Peter June 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Anambra Chief Tax Collector Resigns Amidst Speculations of Clash of Interest, Underperformance

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0
presidential election tribunal

Kaduna State Governorship Tribunal Commences Sitting 

Kunle Dada June 1, 2023 0
Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

“I won’t Tolerate Working Against Each Other”, Tinubu Warns Service Chiefs 

Adekunle Taofeek June 1, 2023 0
Bad Boy Timz

Bad Boy Timz: I want to bring afrobeats to China

Augustina John June 1, 2023 0
Subsidy Removal

Subsidy Removal: Anambra CLOs Beg Oil Marketers to Revert to Old Price to End Citizens’ Sufferings

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 1, 2023 0