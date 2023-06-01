Breaking: President Bola Tinubu Appoints Chief of Staff

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Femi Gbajabiamila, the departing Speaker of the House of Representatives, as his chief of staff.

During the meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday morning, the President unveiled him as the brand-new chief of staff in the presence of the nation’s security chiefs.

Gbajabiamila would have to renounce his election to the House of Representatives for a sixth term since he has not yet received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

As the new Chief of Staff assumes their responsibilities, the expectations will be high. The individual will be entrusted with facilitating the President’s agenda, promoting transparency, and fostering collaboration among different sectors of the government.

Following a last meeting with stakeholders that concluded on Thursday morning at the Villa in Abuja, the president chose Gbajabiamila according to reports.

In conclusion, President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of a Chief of Staff marks an important milestone in his administration. This decision demonstrates his commitment to effective governance, ensuring that his office operates smoothly and efficiently. With the right individual in this crucial role, President Bola Tinubu aims to make significant strides in achieving his vision for the nation and serving the interests of the Nigerian people.

