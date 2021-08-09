Breaking: Police Take Over ‘Buhari House’

Alexa Ranking as of 09/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156,112
Nigeria Ranking : 530
174 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 9, 2021
Reports reaching us say that a detachment of police force, with about 5 police vans, have been deployed to the All Progressive Congress national secretariat in Abuja. The secretariat was recently named ‘Buhari House’. The ruling party has been having tense internal conflicts for a while now regarding the leadership of its caretaker committee
Some sources insinuated that the police takeover of the headquarter is as a result of intelligence reports which indicated that the internal and external squabbles which had trailed the validity of the Gov Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party could snowball into violent protest, hence the need to take proactive measures to prevent any unfortunate incident.
Details later……
Remember me