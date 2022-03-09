Breaking: Police Officer Who Investigated Abba Kyari’s Case Slumps and Dies

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge Force Criminal Investigations Department, DIG Joseph Obiajulu Egbunike has died. According to the reports, Egbunike collapsed inside his office in Abuja on Tuesday, March 8.

He was feeling cranky during the weekend and decided to see a Medical doctor for checkup on Tuesday, March 8, after which he was prescribed some medications but unfortunately passed in the late hours of the same day.

Before his death, Egbunike used to be in charge of the biggest investigating arm of Nigeria Police, he was also the Officer in charge of the investigation of the suspended police chief Abba Kyari.