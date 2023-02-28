The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has defeated Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu in Delta State by a wide margin. Obi scored 341,866 to floor his closest challenger Atiku Abubakar who scored 161,600 votes.

The News Chronicle understands that Atiku’s running mate, Patrick Okowa, who is the governor of Delta State as expected to put a strong show in his state as chief executive officer. Peter Obi had already won key states of Lagos, and Abuja while winning with a big margin in Anambra.

Coming to a distant third is the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu who scored 90,183.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, out of 667,149 accredited voters, 654,650 votes were recorded while 39,309 were void.

BELOW IS THE FINAL RESULT FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DELTA

APC – 90,183

LP – 341,866

NNPP – 3,122

PDP – 161,600

NUMBER OF ACCREDITED VOTERS =667,149

TOTAL VALID VOTES = 615,341

TOTAL REJECTED VOTES = 39,309

TOTAL VOTE CAST = 654,650

