“If you must be referred to as your excellency, the process through which you arrived in office must be excellent” – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential flagbearer, has declared that he won the election for president on February 25 and that he will provide proof.

Obi said he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, were committed to reclaiming the mandate given to them on February 25. He was speaking at his first news conference following the election and the announcement of the results.

“I will challenge this rascality for the future of the nation. On this issue I am challenging the process”.

“A new Nigeria will be beneficiary of the judiciary more than me” Obi said when questioned on his trust in the judiciary.

Obi assured that he will explore legal and peaceful process while also urging his supporters to remain calm.

“If you must be referred to as your excellency, the process through which you arrived in office must be excellent”

17 total views, 17 views today