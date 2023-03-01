The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has reacted to the election result. Peter Obi who was captured in a viral video called for calm and patience.

The Labour party candidate further enjoined the youths to take things easily, insisting that Nigeria is a developing nation.

Mr Peter Obi advised Nigerian youths who were not happy with the outcome of the election to be calm and persistent for change.

The News Chronicle earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election early on Wednesday morning.

The APC candidate defeated Atiku Abubakar of PDP who came second, Mr Peter Obi who came third and fifteen others.

Below are the top four candidates and their scores.

Bola Tinubu. (APC) 8,794,726

Atiku Abubakar (PDP) 6,984,520

Peter Obi. ( LP ) 6,101,533

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rabiu Kwankwanso. (NNPP) 1,496,687

More details later

39 total views, 39 views today