Breaking: PDP Lawmakers In Ebonyi State Assembly Resign, Names Listed

Report just reaching us states that three Lawmakers of the Ebonyi state House of Assembly who are members of the People’s Democratic Party have resigned.

This was made known on Tuesday during their led legislative plenary attended by 15 All Progressive Congress (APC) lawmakers of the House.

According to  The Nation, although PDP Lawmakers were absent during the sitting, their names are given as follows:

Ali Okechukwu (Ishielu North), Franca Okpo (Abakaliki North) and Victor Aleke (Ebonyi West).

 

More details later……………

Jennifer Eziuloh

