The Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State have begun alliance talks ahead of the governorship election scheduled for March 11, 2023. The News Chronicle learnt that the talks are being driven by elders of both parties.

Recall that the Labour Party won the presidential election in Lagos State. A development which has boosted the morale of the opposition parties.

However, Multiple sources said there is a hurdle to be crossed as the discussion continues. The hurdle has to do with who steps down between the two candidates- Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor of the PDP and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party.

While the Labour Party is reportedly banking on the success it recorded in last Saturday’s election, the People’s Democratic Party is claiming that the votes that went to the Labour Party are originally theirs.

The party noted that voters in Saturday’s election voted for Peter Obi and not the Labour Party.

1 total views, 1 views today