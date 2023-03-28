The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has appointed Umar Damagum, to oversee the affairs of the party in an acting capacity as a high court in Benue State suspended Iyorchia Ayu.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, announced this at a press conference on Tuesday, at the party’s secretariat.

It would be recalled that Ayu was earlier suspended by a majority of the party exco in his ward for alleged anti-party activities.

More details later…