Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church, has lost his wife to cancer.

Pastor Nomthi Rosemary Odukoya, reportedly died of cancer.

Announcing the demise of his wife on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, November 9, Pastor Odukoya said “she battled cancer for the better part of two years.”

He said: “With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.