The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo on Friday, January 27, 2023, has sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as elected governor of the state.

The tribunal in a split decision of two to one directed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issue the same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

It will be recalled that the All Progressives Congress and ex-Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, were challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate at the July 16, 2022, governorship poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

This is a replay of what transpired in 2018 when Oyetola became the governor of the state after defeating the incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke.

More details to follow……