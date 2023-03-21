The Senate Chief Whip who was recently elected, Orji Uzo Kalu has declared his intention to run for the Senate President in the 10th Assembly. Addressing the press at the National Assembly, the Senator declares that it is his turn, “Emilokan”.

The News Chronicle understands that the word “Emilokan” is peculiar to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu who ran on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) stated this during the electioneering campaign that it is turn.

He said, “It is my turn to become the Senate President. If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work in every corner of Nigeria”.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.”

Orji Uzo Kalu will be struggling it out with others who have publicly declared interest in the position including Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sani Musa (Niger), Barau Jibrin (Kano) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).