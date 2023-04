Some commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders have allegedly killed a policeman along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway in Lagos State.

The News Chronicles gathered that the incident happened around the Cele Bus Stop area of the expressway.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

He, however, said he was yet to get details of what led to the incident.

More details later…