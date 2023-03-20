The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, has disclosed that supporters of the party are ready to occupy the streets of Nigeria due to the ongoing election manipulation in Abia and Enugu states.

In a short video posted on his social media pages, Julius Abure called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to play just in both states while urging President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure INEC delivers the elections in accordance to the wishes of the people.

The transcript of the video read, “It has become imperative for me to bring to the attention of the general public the ongoing rape of democracy that is currently ongoing in Abia state.

“After the Labour Party has won all the local governments in Abia state, the governor of Abia state is trying to change his local government results in Obingwa, in order to overturn the entire outcome of the elections.

“As I speak with you, INEC officials and other officials are held hostage by the governor in his local government”.

“The provocation has become so much having denied us of our victory in the presidential election, massive rigging of the election in Lagos, and several other parts of the country.

“It is almost becoming intolerable and it is imperative to put on record that if this scenario is allowed to continue in Abia and Enugu state, it might become difficult for us to control our supporters who are ready to continue to sit and occupy the streets of Nigeria until justice is done, till all our mandate from the presidential, house of assembly, National Assembly and to state government is recovered”.