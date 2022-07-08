Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has unveiled Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate in the forthcoming presidential election scheduled for February and March 2023.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district is not new to politics and has cut his teeth on the poltical, business and professional heights in Nigeria.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the founder of Baze University, Abuja, was announced the LP vice-presidential candidate in Abuja on Friday.

there had been speculations from different quarters that the long awaited announcement will not pull through as Datti was under pressure from some sections of the North to refuse the offer from Peter Obi.

Baba-Ahmed’s announcement is coming barely 24 hours after the Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, announced his withdrawal as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Okupe who announced his withdrawal via his verified Twitter handle @doyinokupe noted that his party would announce the new running mate to the presidential candidate.

“This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC. A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP,” Okupe tweeted.