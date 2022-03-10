Breaking: NURTW slams MC Oluomo Indefinite Suspension  

On Wednesday, March 9, The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) suspended its Lagos State chapter’s Chairman MC Oluomo (Musiliu Akinsanya).

Before now, the national leadership of transporters in Nigeria (NURTW) had cautioned MC Oluomo after the Union members were engaged in a physical fight in Lagos.

The union have now indefinitely suspended MC Oluomo over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the development of which may be traced to the protest planned by MC Oluomo supporters during which they laid an accusation on the union at the national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

They further ordered MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership and all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to his deputy chairman and state chairman to avoid any vacuum in the position.