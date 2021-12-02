Nnamdi Kanu’s trial has been rescheduled following an emergency court sitting today at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court adjourned the trial of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi kanu to January 18, 2022.

The adjourned case had been originally scheduled to hold January 19 and 20 of the coming year 2022. The emergency court sitting today was as a result of a motion filed by Nnamdi Kanu for an abridgement of time.

Though Kanu himself was not present in court, one of his lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor, informed journalists that among other prayers Kanu made to the court is a bail application.

Reports of the emergency court sitting today had gone quite viral on the internet just yesterday; this might explain why there was not much human presence at the court today. Security operative also were not in their usual numbers.