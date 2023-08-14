BREAKING: NLC Threatens Fresh Strike Over Fuel Hike 

The Organised Labour has vowed to proceed with a total, comprehensive and indefinite nationwide shutdown of the country, should there be another increase in Petrol Pump price from the existing 617 naira, which it describes as “illegal”.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, gave the notification on Monday at the African Trade Union alliance meeting in Abuja, where organised labour also warned against undermining the demands of the union.

Recall that oil marketers on Sunday indicated that the cost of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, would rise to between N680/lite and N720/litre in the coming weeks should the dollar continue to trade from N910 to N950 at the parallel market.

They also hinted that dealers seeking to import PMS were being forced to put the plans on hold due to the scarcity of foreign exchange to import the commodity.

The organised labour had early suspended a proposed indefinite strike on Thursday, August 4, 2023, following a meeting with the President, Bola Tinubu.

