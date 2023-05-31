BREAKING: NLC Rejects New Petrol Pump Price 

Subsidy Removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the new pump price of petrol fixed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

It was reported that the oil firm has directed its outlets nationwide to sell fuel between N480 and N570 per litre.

Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, had said the price adjustment was made in line with “market realities”.

But NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who briefed journalists at Labour House, Abuja, on Wednesday, said the congress would not accept that.

He added that the fixing of price is not what government could do unilaterally.

