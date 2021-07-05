Monday, July 05, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

Breaking: Nigeria’s Next President Should Emerge From The South – Southern Governors

358 views | Stanley Ugagbe | July 5, 2021

Southern governors have jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next President should emerge from the southern region.

The governors made the announcement on Monday after a closed-door meeting in Lagos State.

The governors also set September 21, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said this while addressing journalists on Monday, after the closed-door meeting of the governors in Alausa, Lagos State.

 

