Breaking: Nigeria now sure of a medal with Blessing Oborodudu

187 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | August 2, 2021
Team Nigeria will now certainly be going home with a medal from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. This is coming after the Nigerian wrestler, Blessing Oborodudu, qualified for the women wrestling freestyle 68kg final. She had a 7-2 victory against Soronzobold of Mongolia in the semis to reach the final.
Oborodudu who had previouisly won a gold medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, will endeavor to repeat the feat again, as the hope of Nigerians who have been longing for even a single medal at the Olympic tournament rest on her.
The final will be against America’s Tamyra Mensah-Stock who defeated Ukraine’s Alla Cherkasova in a semi-final contest.
Nigeria has not had a very pleasant outing at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. Ten of its sports men and women were disqualified some day ago for not being able to take some drug tests as required. In the track events it has also had its fair share of what could be called near misses and bad luck. Enoch Adegoke limped off in the finals of the men 100m race while Tobi Amusan was just fractions of seconds short of claiming at least a bronze medal in the 100m hurdle final.
