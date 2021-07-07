Breaking: Niger Delta University shut down over students’ protest

225 views | Francis Azuka | July 7, 2021
Bayelsa state-owned university, Niger Delta University, NDU, Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, in Southern Ijaw council area has been shut down indefinitely.
According to Sahara Reporters, the management of the institution announced the development, citing unruly attitude of students.
It was gathered that the management of NDU approved that all undergraduate students must wear a uniform while on campus which has led to a series of protests by the students who have rejected the imposition.
The shutdown notice said, “Everyone has been asked to vacate the school premises before 3 pm today to forestall breakdown law and order.”
The school had ordered all its students to procure and start wearing uniforms while on campus.
The report said the institution’s vice-chancellor Prof. Samuel G. Edoumiekumo gave the order in a memo on Monday.
SaharaReporters learned that the memo said all affected students will buy the uniforms at a cost of between N30,000 and N20,000.
Remember me