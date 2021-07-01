Breaking News: Sunday Igboho’s Wife Kidnapped

350 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | July 1, 2021
The wife of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been abducted by the gunmen who attacked his house in the early hours of Thursday.
The leader of Yoruba self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Yoruba Nation: Elements of the Nigerian Army, accompanied by international terrorists hired by the Nigerian State attacked Sunday Ighoho’s residence – Akintoye.’
The statement was made available to newsmen by Akintoye’s Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye and read in part, “The assailants were all dressed in military uniform and spoke French language fluently.He further said that “the gunmen killed seven occupants in the building and whisked Igboho’s wife and several others away.”
This incident is happening 72 hours to the Yoruba Nation rally slated for Saturday in Lagos which Akintoye and Igboho are expected to be in attendance.
Remember me