The new Bishop was born on July 15, 1969 and was ordained a priest on 15 July 1995. He studied at the St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Makurdi and St. Augustine’s Major Seminary in Jos.

He graduated in Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan (Nigeria) and obtained a licentiate in Youth Ministry and Catechetics at the Salesian Pontifical University (Rome). He has served in several parishes, was the diocesan Chaplain of the youth and the diocesan Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies. he was later appointed Rector of the Sacred Heart Minor Seminary in Jalingo and Vicar general of the diocese

Monsignor Mark Nzukwein is currently the Rector of St Augustine Major Seminary Jos.