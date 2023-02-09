The Nigeria University Commission (NUC) has ordered that all universities should be closed for the 2023 general election. The education regulatory body noted that the order was sequel to a letter it received from the Ministry of Education.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the tertiary education regulatory body stated that Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter-university centres should close their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023

The News Chronicle understands that there have been several calls from various quarters and stakeholders to declare an election break which will allow millions of Nigerian students to vote in the forthcoming election.

