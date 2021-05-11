136 views | Stanley Ugagbe | May 11, 2021
It would be recalled that the bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Calistus Onaga had last week directed Mbaka to shut the ministry and proceed on a 30-day retreat after his remarks about President Muhammadu Buhari and governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.
The uproar that greeted the bishop’s invitation to Fr. Mbaka, where the directive was handed down to him, including when his adherents alleged of his purported abduction, had not gone down well with the church.
TNC gathered that a notice sent out by the ministry early Tuesday morning informed members that their pastor was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.
The statement read in parts: “Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka wishes to inform his beloved adorers that he has embarked on a private prayer retreat that will end on 10th June 2021.
“Consequently, no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return.
“He directs that members of the ministry are to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry, by praying at their homes, being charitable and fasting according to their ability. Adoration! Holy Spirit is our Power.”
