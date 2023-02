The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has disclosed that it won’t conduct election in 240 polling units across the country due to rising insecurity in the affected areas. This was disclosed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu who is currently meeting with leaders of political parties.

This new development is coming less than 12 days to the 2023 general election.

