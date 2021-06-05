Breaking News: Government To Prosecute Twitter Ban Offenders

112 views | Akaolisa Emmanuel | June 5, 2021
The Nigerian government is not relenting on its ban on Twitter. It went further today to say that those individuals or corporations who were bypassing the ban through other means will be prosecuted.
A statement from Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said he had “directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria”, telling the public prosecutor to “swing into action”.
The message was targeted at both corporations and individuals, the minister’s spokesperson Umar Gwandu told the BBC.
More details later
Remember me